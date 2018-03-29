With Eye on World Series, Dodgers to Honor 30th Anniversary of ’88 Championship on Opening Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thirty years. That's how long it's been since the Los Angeles Dodgers won their last championship.

Coming off a heartbreaking World Series loss to the Houston Astros in Game 7 at home last season, the boys in blue will look toward the future while simultaneously honoring their past on opening day at Dodger Stadium Thursday.

As the team celebrates its 60th year in Los Angeles, the Dodgers will pay tribute to one of the greatest moments in the team's history - Kirk Gibson's dramatic pinch-hit, walk-off home run that cemented a win in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.

(According to Dodgers fans, Vin Scully's equally memorable home run call -- "High fly ball into right field. She is gone! … In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened!" -- was the top call of the legendary broadcaster's career).

Gibson's iconic home run, which happened as he battled an injury, and against Hall of Fame closer Dennis Eckersley no less, catapulted the team to a 4-1 World Series victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Recalling the moment in an interview hours before the game Thursday, the now 60-year-old Gibson referred to it as "lucky."

“There’s a lot of failure when you go through a major league season … and you keep holding on to the realization that you got to believe that a moment like that can happen,” he told KTLA. “You call it famous, I call it lucky. But who cares, it happened.”

And to celebrate it happening, along with the team's sixth and last championship, the Dodgers have enlisted Gibson to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the first game of the 2018 season.

“You feel like it’s the seventh game of the World Series on opening day," he said. "I mean, just trying to give you the emotions that you feel and the energy.”

Game times is shortly after 4 p.m., but fans are encouraged to arrive early to the sold out-game for a special pregame ceremony. In addition to a special salute of the '88 team, the Dodgers will also celebrate their 60th anniversary in L.A.

The following night, the World Series hero will also again be featured prominently as the Dodgers hand out Gibson bobbleheads.

In fact, the former Dodgers star will be there for every home game this season, at least in spirit, as the Dodgers have created the "Kirk Gibson seat" in the Right Field Pavilion, approximating the exact location where the famous home run ball landed.

The designated seat - Section 302, Row D, Seat 1 - has been painted blue and is adorned with Gibson's signature. Tickets for the seat and its neighboring companion (the tickets have to be purchased as a pair) cost $100 more than the standard Right Field Pavilion - at $150 apiece, you'll spend a total of $300 to sit there - but the proceeds go to the Kirk Gibson Foundation, which raises funds for Parkinson's research.

Gibson revealed in 2015 that he had been diagnosed with the disease.

"I'm proud to say the Dodgers have stepped up in a huge fashion to join forces with me and my foundation while celebrating the 30th anniversary of the home run," Gibson said in a statement released on his foundation's website this week.

The Dodgers open the season against the rival San Francisco Giants, a fitting start to the team's 60th season in L.A. given that the two teams opened against each other - albeit at a different venue - when they each moved to the West Coast from New York in 1958.

Other Changes at Dodger Stadium

In addition to the Kirk Gibson seat, fans can expect to see some other changes at the ballpark this year, including a new Field Level seating option. The Field Drink Rail Seats, located at the top row of sections 1-13 - the area between home plate and first and third bases - will include a table top and barstool seating.

Closer to the field, but also along the infield stretch, you'll notice an additional safety feature; the Dodgers have joined all 29 other Major League Baseball teams in expanding the protective safety netting to the far end of each dugout at their respective parks this season.

"Providing baseball fans with a variety of seating options when they come to the ballpark, including seats behind protective netting, is important," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

And, away from the field, fans can expect some new options when they hit the concession stands.

The Dodger Dog still has its place, of course, but Executive Chef Ryan Evans -- in his quest to make Dodger Stadium the "best food destination" in all of baseball -- has introduced a variety of food options that elevate the standard ballpark fare.

"We're really working hard to change the food scene here at Dodger Stadium," he said.

For those who prefer their meals between bread, there are a slew of new offerings, including a pretzel chicken croissant, carne asada and pulled chicken tortas, and a spicy chicken sandwich, among others.

"Sandwiches are easy to eat," Evans explained of his decision to add more of them to the menu. "You can walk around. You can take them to your seat. It was kind of the idea behind it."

He noted the torta was his favorite among the new items, noting they will change it up as the season goes on.

More vegetarian-friendly options will be scattered about the stadium, including a veggie burger featuring a Portobello mushroom, a Nopales (cactus) torta and a quinoa salad.

Gone is the Kalua pork, which was removed from the menu in part because less people are eating pork, Evans said. The item will be replaced with orange chicken, which comes in its own souvenir baseball bowl.

Another item, the churro cake, will also be served in a souvenir Dodgers helmet.

Finally, some popular items from last year's playoffs have been made permanent. Among them are the Cheet-O-Lote and chicken n' waffle sammy.

One other thing to look out for: Guest chefs and restaurants at the stadium. Evans noted that the Dodgers are in the process of inviting Howlin' Rays -- purveyor of the popular Nashville hot chicken that continues to draw long lines in Chinatown -- to be among the group.

KTLA will broadcast five Dodgers games this season. You can watch the first one this Friday night against the San Francisco Giants.

