Woman Shot During Domestic Incident Outside Tujunga Home; Husband Sought: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was injured after being shot during a domestic incident in Tujunga Thursday morning, and her husband remains at large, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

Preliminary information indicated that the two were arguing inside their home in the 7500 block of Owens Street around 5 a.m. when the altercation turned violent, according to LAPD Detective Frank DePerno.

"There was an argument, altercation inside the home. It spilled out onto the street," he said. The "fight came back out onto the street. At some point during that fight she was shot in the shoulder.”

Investigators believe the victim was shot on the sidewalk.

Officers were able to interview the wounded woman before she was taken to the hospital in stable condition. She was set to be released sometime Thursday, according to the detective.

During the course of the argument, the husband threw a rock through the front window of the house, DePerno said. The rock shattered a part of the glass window, leaving a gaping hole that was visible from the street.

A child who was possibly inside the house at the time was uninjured, according to DePerno.

Authorities did not release the child's age, but video from the scene showed someone carrying an infant car seat out of the single-story residence with a baby inside.

The detective said he believed there were prior domestic incidents between the couple.

The husband fled the scene before police arrived and remained outstanding hours after the shooting. DePerno described the man as Armenian, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He drove away in a possible white BMW or Mercedes-Benz, but it was unknown whether the man owned the vehicle.

DePerno indicated the suspect was possibly armed.

No additional information has been released.