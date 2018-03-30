Arnold Schwarzenegger Recovering After Undergoing Heart Surgery in Los Angeles

Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering after undergoing a planned heart procedure in Los Angeles, his spokesman said Friday.

The 70-year-old former California governor was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Hospital Thursday to get a pulmonic valve replaced, Daniel Ketchell said in a statement.

The valve, originally replaced in 1997, was for a congenital heart defect and not “meant to be permanent,” Ketchell explained, noting it had outlived its life expectancy.

To replace it, Schwarzenegger elected to undergo a less-invasive catheter valve replacement. During the procedure, an open-heart surgery team was standing by “in case the catheter procedure was unable to be performed,” the statement read.

Ketchell indicated the valve replacement was successful and Schwarzenegger is recovering from the surgery.

He is in stable condition, the spokesman added.