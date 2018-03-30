Dodgers Unveil Merchandise Celebrating Team’s 60th Anniversary in Los Angeles

Posted 2:58 PM, March 30, 2018, by , Updated at 03:05PM, March 30, 2018

The Dodgers have a slew of new merchandise to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the team's move from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. Chris Wolfe reports from Dodger Stadium for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on March 30, 2018.

