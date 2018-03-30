MLK 50 The Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles to present "MLK 50: WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?" excerpts from the KTLA 5 NEWS SPECIAL. The half hour special report will be broadcasted Sunday, April 1st, 2018 at 7pm.

The special report takes us to the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, where Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated April 4th, 1968. We see how the motel has evolved to become the National Civil Museum, the first museum in the country to trace the African American Civil Rights Movement from the 17th to the present.

The museum prepares for thousands to travel to its Memphis, Tennessee location for its special "MLK 50: WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?" commemoration that begins Friday, March 30th, 2018 through Friday, April 6th, 2018. For more information, please take a look at the National Civil Rights Museum website.

National Civil Rights Museum

450 Mulberry Street

Memphis, TN 38103

(901) 521-9699

"MLK 50: WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?"

The KTLA 5 News Special

Sunday, April 1st, 2018

Channel 5 at 7pm

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.