Officials Release Photos of Car Sought in Connection With Death of Girl Struck by Stray Bullet in Lynwood

Officials on Friday released surveillance photos of a car believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Lynwood in 2016.

Danah Rojo Rivas, was sitting in the backseat of a car near Euclid Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard and was heading home from church on Nov. 23, 2016 when she was shot.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials believe that two vehicles were chasing each other when gunshots were fired from one of the vehicles, described as a silver or gray 4-door sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus.

The car was last seen heading west on Euclid Avenue.

Officials have offered a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the homicide bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.