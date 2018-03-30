Orange County Fire Authority Broke Protocols in Canyon Fire 2 Response, Investigation Finds

Posted 2:19 PM, March 30, 2018, by

In a new report, investigators have found that the Orange County Fire Authority broke the department's own protocols during the early phases of the Canyon Fire 2 last October. Kareen Wynter reports from Irvine for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on March 30, 2018.

