× ‘Ren & Stimpy’ Cartoon Creator John Kricfalusi Accused of Assault, Harassment: Report

When he was in his late 30s and through his 40s, “The Ren & Stimpy Show” creator John Kricfalusi had relationships with two teenage girls, one of whom he allegedly slept with for years, according to a new story by BuzzFeed News.

The allegations are the first time such claims against Kricfalusi have gone public, despite there being rumors of them for years in an industry that has considered him a legend.

“The 1990s were a time of mental and emotional fragility for Mr. Kricfalusi, especially after losing ‘Ren and Stimpy,’ his most prized creation. For a brief time, 25 years ago, he had a 16-year-old girlfriend,” an attorney for the Canadian animator, now 62, told BuzzFeed on his client’s behalf.

Katie Rice and Robyn Byrd both told BuzzFeed they initially mailed Kricfalusi around the same time, in the mid-’90s. He later introduced them to each other online, saying he would one day hire them at Spumco, his company.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.