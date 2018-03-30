SpaceX to Launch Falcon 9 Rocket From Vandenberg Air Force Base Friday

SpaceX planned to launch on Friday a Falcon 9 satellite-carrying rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

Lift off was scheduled at 7:08 a.m.

The rocket carried the fifth set of 10 Iridium NEXT satellites, which SpaceX said would be one of the largest “tech upgrades” in history, replacing the world’s largest commercial satellite network of low-orbit satellites.

The December launch of the mission’s fourth set of satellites drew attention as far away as Arizona as bright light slowly streaked across the night sky.