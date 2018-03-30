Video Shows ‘Droopy Drawered Bandits’ Breaking Into Anaheim Pizzeria

Officials sought the public’s help Friday identifying four people caught on video burglarizing a pizzeria in Anaheim in September.

Police said the “droopy drawered bandits” stole a safe from a pizza restaurant on the 5600 block of East La Palma Avenue.

The Anaheim Police Department released the surveillance video, which shows a red Honda Civic pulling into a parking spot shortly before 6 a.m. on Sept. 8.

In the video, three people are seen exiting the vehicle with the hoods of their sweatshirts pulled up and their faces covered. One of them uses what appears as a sledgehammer to break into the business.

In the two minutes that follow, another person—head also concealed—gets out of the car to help the rest haul two boxes from the pizzeria into the vehicle. Afterwards, one of the burglars is seen putting himself in the trunk where one of the boxes was placed.

The footage shows the four fleeing the scene in the vehicle just about five minutes after they arrived.

Anyone with information can contact the Orange County Crime Stoppers by calling 855-TIP-OCCS (6227), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting occrimestoppers.org.

