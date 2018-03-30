Yardbird Southern Table and Bar Opening April 6 at Beverly Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Founder and award-winning restaurateur John Kunkel and the Chef Patrick Rebholz joined us live with a taste of Yardbird. Yardbird is literally known for the Best Fried Chicken & Waffles, Deviled Eggs and biscuits!! And now they have landed in LA!! Yardbird Southern Table & Bar is set to open April 6th in the newly reimagined Beverly Center. Known as a house of worship to farm fresh ingredients, classic southern cooking, culture and hospitality, Yardbird Los Angeles will be a welcomed extension of the current locations in Miami, Las Vegas and Singapore. The best in class, casual restaurant concept known for offering a unique and authentic dining experience is built around the culture and traditions that are emblematic of the South. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar Los Angeles will be open seven days a week, serving lunch weekdays and dinner until 11:00 PM nightly. They will also be serving their foot stompin’, soul healin’ brunch on the weekends. For more information, please visit their website, Twitter @YBSouthern Instagram @YBSouthern and Facebook #SouthernWays.