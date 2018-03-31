2 Dead in Ventura County Plane Crash: Fire Officials

Two people died after a small plane crashed near Santa Paula Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Ventura County fire officials confirmed the crash shortly before 3 p.m. and said the two victims were found dead at the scene in the 17800 block of South Mountain Road.

The aircraft had gone down into a storage container, firefighters said.

Several agencies were responding to the area, located in the foothills of Ventura County, according to the Fire Department.

Officials described the aircraft as small, but did not release information about its make or how many people it was carrying.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#MainIncident: small aircraft down into a storage container at 17899 South Mountain Rd outside city of Santa Paula. Confirmed 2 DOA’s @VCFD — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) March 31, 2018