Deputy Injured in Crash With Suspected Intoxicated Driver in East L.A.: Sheriff’s Officials

A sheriff’s deputy sustained minor injuries after a suspected DUI driver collided with his vehicle during a traffic stop in East Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday.

The crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of Sixth Street and Ferris Avenue, in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The deputy and his partner were conducting the traffic stop with another motorist as the suspected drunken driver ran into their patrol car while passing the location, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The injured deputy was standing outside of his vehicle at the time and was struck, Deputy Trina Schrader with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told KTLA.

He was transported to the hospital but was discharged by early Saturday morning. No information about the nature of his injuries was released.

No damage was visible to either car involved in aerial video from the scene, but at least five law enforcement vehicles were at the site, including one blocking off the street to through traffic.

The deputies “immediately” detained the allegedly intoxicated driver, then California Highway Patrol officers responded a short time later and formally arrested the man, the release states.

No identifying information about the suspect was released, with authorities describing him only as Hispanic.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.