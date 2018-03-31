Easter Sweets & Treats Curated by Nastassia Johnson

FEATURED DESSERTS:

Easter Ducks from The Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Beverly Hills: This year, Executive Pastry Chef Chris Ford has created a flock of chocolate duckies available for purchase and pick-up at the legendary hotel, which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year. From Playbunny to Emoji Duckies, the hollow chocolate ducks are filled with Jordan almonds and caramelized chocolate truffles. Follow at @beverlywilshire and @butterlovehardwork

Coconut Macaroon Pie from Winston Pies, Brentwood: The pie shop will be offering a Coconut Macaron Pie (which also happens to be kosher friendly for Passover, and is gluten free, featuring a toasted coconut macaron crust and a thin layer of chocolate ganache, coconut cream filling topped with toasted coconut and whipped cream – available in mini pie sizes.

Hot Cross Buns and Baked Goods from Lincoln Cafe and Little Flower Cafe, Pasadena: Christine Moore’s beloved bakery-driven cafe in Pasadena, where sea salt caramels and marshmallows are handmade in the back of the shop daily, is offering an array of Easter treats like hot cross buns, Easter decorated olive oil cakes and GF mini carrot bundt cakes. Recipes for the Hot Cross Buns and Olive Oil Cake are in Little Flower Baking cookbook.

Peeps Cookies and Carrot Cupcakes from Village Bakery & Cafe, Atwater Village: This neighborhood bakery & cafe in Atwater Village always has the best holiday inspired treats and perfect for Easter they are offering Peeps shortbread cookies, carrot cupcakes, Italian Easter bread and more.

Peep-Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies, or “Peep Smookies,” from Dough & Arrow, Costa Mesa: Dough & Arrow, a coffee and cookie shop in Costa Mesa offers fun and festive Instagram-worthy treat. Special for Easter they are offering a peep stuffed chocolate chip cookie this weekend.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, March 31, 2018.