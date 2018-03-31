Former NBA Player Matt Barnes to Lead Rally Over Fatal Shooting of Stephon Clark in Sacramento

Former Sacramento Kings player Matt Barnes will lead a rally in downtown Sacramento on Saturday to protest the police killing of Stephon Clark, one day after an independent autopsy concluded that the unarmed black man was shot six times in the back.

“I knew I had to do step up and do something for my hometown,” Barnes told CNN Saturday morning. “There’s stuff that’s bigger than basketball and this is it.”

Barnes, who retired from the NBA this season, has asked his teammates and other athletes to join in the rally scheduled for noon at Cesar E. Chavez Plaza.

Barnes, a former Laker, said he has 9-year-old twin boys and wants to do his part to support his community. A flier for the protest said it was a call to “Unite. Organize. Act.”

