Man Shot to Death in South L.A.; No Suspect Information Released: Sheriff

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man early Saturday morning in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles, officials said.

Authorities have said there’s no suspect information yet available. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a gunshot call around 1 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Florence Avenue, according to an L.A. Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies found the man, who is described as Hispanic, with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, officials said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

There’s no known motive for the deadly shooting and it’s unknown if it was gang-related, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.