Woman Killed, Man Critically Injured in Stabbing Attack in San Juan Capistrano

A woman is dead and a man suffered critical injuries after the two were brutally stabbed Friday night, authorities said, and the person suspected in the attack was taken into custody.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene in the area of Ortega Highway and La Novia Avenue just before 10:30 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet. The agency said a suspect was being taken into custody at a "second location."

While the woman was confirmed dead within hours of the initial call, sheriff's deputies said the man is expected to survive.

The suspect in the deadly stabbing and the two victims appear to know each other, sheriff's deputies said, although they are still investigating the nature of that relationship.

No further information has been released by law enforcement.