Family Looks for Answers in Killing of 78-Year-Old Hyde Park Woman

Freddie Brandon was known for her Easter dinners featuring a menu her family could recite by heart: turkey wings, ham, greens, macaroni and cheese, sweet potato pie.

But Sunday was no holiday for the family of the 78-year-old grandmother, whose body was found Friday afternoon inside her ransacked apartment in the 5900 block of West Boulevard in Hyde Park. Paramedics responded to a call about a cardiac arrest, but the police suspect homicide.

No arrests have been announced by the Los Angeles Police Department.

“It isn’t like she had a safe in there with money or diamonds and gold chains,” said her daughter Mia Brandon. “Why would they target my momma’s house to go and rob her?”

