Family of Man Who Died in Altercation With Pasadena Police Reaches $1.5M Settlement With City

The city of Pasadena has settled a lawsuit with the family of Reginald Thomas Jr., an African American man who died after officers shocked him with a stun gun and restrained him in an altercation that later sparked protests.

If a judge approves the settlement, Pasadena has agreed to pay $1.5 million to the family without admitting “liability or fault in the matter” in connection with the 2016 incident, according to a statement released Sunday by the city.

The family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in November 2016 alleging excessive use of police force and conspiracy to cover up evidence of officers’ recklessness.

Caree Harper, the attorney for the family when the lawsuit was filed, could not be reached for comment Sunday.

