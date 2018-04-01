L.A. County Sheriff’s Officials Investigate Fatal Shooting of Man in Palmdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Palmdale.

The shooting was reported about 10:55 p.m. Saturday in the 37900 block of 47th Street East.

Responding deputies found the victim near a liquor store with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. He was apparently riding a bicycle when the shooting occurred.

A man was seen running from the scene shortly after the shooting, but it is unclear if that person has anything to do with the incident, according to the sheriff’s department.

The victim has not been identified.

Investigators remained at the scene through the night and into Sunday morning. They were scouring the area for clues.