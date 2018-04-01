Rescuers Search for 13-Year-Old Boy Who Fell Into Griffith Park Drainage Ditch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters were searching for a 13-year-old boy who fell into waterway in Griffith Park that feeds into the Los Angeles River on Easter Sunday, officials said.

Crews responded to 5254 W. Zoo Drive, down the road from the Travel Town Museum, around 4:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The boy was playing with four to six other children in a maintenance shed near Griffith Park when he fell into a pipe, according to Los Angeles Police Sgt. Bruno La Hoz.

"One was jumping on top of a wooden plank, perhaps not knowing that it led into a drainage pipe," he told KTLA. "The plank gave, the wood broke, and the kid fell right through it.”

Multiple bystanders said they saw the teen plunge an unknown distance into what firefighters described as a drainage ditch. But rescuers could only see water and had not spotted the victim.

The ditch flows into the L.A. River, officials said, and rescuers were tracking all outlets. The water was moving at about 6-10 mph when the teen fell in, authorities said.

At least two of the 13-year-old's family members were at the scene, as well as more than 100 LAFD firefighters. Multiple search helicopters were overhead and swift water rescue teams were on the ground.

An official from the L.A. Sanitation Bureau was also en route.

No further details were immediately available.

