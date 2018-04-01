New Book Alleges Kellyanne Conway Is the ‘No. 1 Leaker’ in Trump White House

The author of a new book on the current state of affairs in the White House claims that Kellyanne Conway is the “number one leaker” in President Donald Trump’s White House.

In a Sunday interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” Ronald Kessler, the author of “The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game,” claimed that the President’s counselor and former campaign manager leaks more information to the press than any other individual working in the White House.

Kessler told Tapper that in at least one interview with Conway, she forgot that they were on-the-record as she ripped into her fellow colleagues. According to Kessler, Conway said some of the most “mean, cutting and honestly untrue” things about former chief of staff Reince Priebus, and also “dissed” Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the President’s senior advisor and son-in-law.

“So if you wonder why there are so many leaks out of the White House, one reason is Kellyanne Conway is the number one leaker,” Kessler said.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Claiming his book contains many “juicy tidbits” about the White House, Kessler also said that Trump understands that Ivanka Trump and Kushner are “problems.”

In his book, Kessler writes: “In the end, Jared and Ivanka would push the most disastrous and foolish decisions of Trump’s presidency … they had no understanding of the basic fundamentals of how government works, how a campaign works, how politics works. Most of all, they had no understanding of the political consequences of their actions.”

Kessler told Tapper that the pair “pushed the firing of Comey, which was disastrous,” and were instrumental in the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci, the White House’s former communications director, which Kessler called “the most absurd hire in the history of the White House.”

But Kessler said that although the President sees the two as “problems,” it’s unlikely that they, too, will leave the White House because firing family members would be an unusual move for Trump.

The book is set to be released Tuesday.