SoCal Residents Celebrate Easter With Church Services and Egg Hunts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Under partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures, Southern California residents will celebrate Easter Sunday at church services and community events throughout the region.

Los Angeles Archbishop Jose H. Gomez will celebrate Easter Mass in English beginning at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels downtown. Father David Gallardo will celebrate the Mass in Spanish at 1 p.m.

"Easter is a great day filled with hope and joy for us," Gomez said in a statement. "Christ is risen and we know we will rise with him! Easter tells us that God's love is stronger than death. And that Jesus is on our side."

Also at 10 a.m., the Midnight Mission will hold its Easter/Passover Celebration for the homeless on Skid Row. A special Easter Village will be set up for children.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video