$50K Reward Offered in Search for Truck Driver Who Fatally Struck Pedestrian in Downtown L.A.

Authorities on Monday offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the truck driver they said fled after fatally striking a pedestrian in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m.on Feb. 23 near Olympic Boulevard and Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

The driver did not stop and fled south on Central Avenue, according to the Police Department.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene, where they pronounced Victor Leonard Hernandez-Perez, a 27-year-old L.A. resident, dead.

The agency released surveillance footage showing an 18-wheel commercial truck with the words “Chago Trucking” on the right-side door. Investigators have no information about a suspect, LAPD said.

Anyone with information can call Officer E. Zelaya at 213-833-3713 or 424-363-5227. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.