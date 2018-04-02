LAPD Pursuing Vehicle on Highway; Driver Accused of Trying to Hit Officers With Car

Authorities were pursuing a white vehicle on the 405 Freeway Monday evening.

The driver allegedly attempted to hit officers with the car and crashed into a patrol vehicle.

Los Angeles police officers were investigating a possibly stolen vehicle when they started pursuing the driver near Victoria Avenue and 67th Street in South L.A., Officer Tony Im said.

The driver led them on a moderate-speed chase on the highway through the San Fernando Valley and West L.A., footage from Sky5 showed.

Authorities provided no further details.

