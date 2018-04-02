Family, Hundreds of Others Gather to Mourn Couple Killed in Kern County Crash While Fleeing ICE

Outside of a Delano church, the children draped their bodies over the caskets that held their parents, tears streaming down their faces.

They were about five miles away from the site where their parents had fatally crashed while fleeing from immigration agents last month.

The six sons and daughters were joined by nearly 400 others who packed Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Monday morning for the funeral services of Santos Hilario Garcia and Marcelina Garcia Perfecto.

“Marcelina and Santos were hard workers who only wanted to provide for their family. Like many other immigrants, they were farmworkers — people who lifted up this country,” said Arturo Rodriguez, president of the United Farm Workers of America. “We want to ensure that the deaths of Marcelina and Santos are not in vain. This tragedy has shown this country that the inhumane politics of this administration destroy families.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Family members sobbed over the caskets outside the church. It was a heartbreaking scene pic.twitter.com/qfPzx8cmKU — Brittny Mejia (@brittny_mejia) April 2, 2018