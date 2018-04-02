In Case Out of San Fernando Valley, Supreme Court Denies OT Pay to Service Advisors at Auto Shops

The Supreme Court on Monday limited overtime pay for service advisors at auto shops nationwide, ruling that those employees are primarily sales people and not service workers.

The 5-4 ruling is a victory for Encino Motors in the San Fernando Valley, but the case has been watched by auto dealerships across the country.

The Obama administration had sought to expand the reach of laws that promise minimum wages and overtime pay for most workers, but the Trump administration and the dealerships argued that salespeople, including service advisors, are not entitled to overtime pay.

The court’s conservatives joined an opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, which held that service advisors who greet new customers are primarily engaged in selling, and therefore are exempted from overtime pay.

