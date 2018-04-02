Man Convicted of Killing His Father, Stepmother and 2 Half-Brothers in Hyde Park When He Was 16

A man was convicted killing his stepmother, father and two half-brothers in a slaying in Hyde Park he staged to appear as a murder-suicide nearly 20 years ago — when he was just 16, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

A Los Angeles jury found Saulo Alvarado guilty of four counts of first-degree murder Monday, in addition to a count of forcible lewd act on a child and of lewd act on a child, prosecutors said. In a news release, the DA’s office did not offer information about the sex crimes in the case.

It has been just less than 19 years since the killings. Prosecutors said the bodies of Alvardo’s four family members— who had each been shot dead with a revolver — were discovered inside their apartment in Hyde Park on April 26, 1999.

The victims include Rudolfo Alvarado, 51; his wife, Eva, 36; and their two sons, Renzo, 16, and Victor, 4. The gun used to kill them was placed in Renzo’s hand to make it appear as if he committed suicide and killed the other three people, prosecutors said.

At the time of the killings, Alvarado was just 16.

Four years later, in 2003, he was deported to Guatemala after being convicted of rape in an unrelated case, prosecutors said. In 2015, he was extradited back to the Los Angeles area.

Alvarado faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole and will be sentenced on May 1.