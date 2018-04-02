More Than $421 Million in Insurance Claims Filed Over Montecito Mudslide Devastation

Residents, business owners and others have filed more than $421 million in insurance claims as a result of the Montecito mudslide in January, the state Department of Insurance announced Monday.

Policyholders filed 1,415 insurance claims listing nearly $388 million in residential property losses as a result of the Jan. 9 mud and debris flow, which destroyed more than 100 homes and killed at least 21 people, Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones said.

Two Montecito residents are still listed as missing.

“Behind these numbers lay loss of life, loss of homes, loss of properties and precious moments, loss of businesses,” Jones said. “These numbers tell only a part of the tale of the devastation that Montecito and other communities suffered.”

