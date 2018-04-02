Preparing Mexico for the World Cup With Head Coach Juan Carlos Osorio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Head Coach for the Mexico National Soccer Team Juan Carlos Osorio joined us live to tell us all about The World Cup Sendoff at the Rose Bowl on May 28 called “Rumbo a La Victoria- presented by AllState” The Mexican National Team 2018 U.S. Tour will host a World Cup Sendoff Celebration at the Rose Bowl Memorial Day Weekend. The four-day event will feature fan and media activities, concluding with a Sendoff Game on Monday, May 28 at the historic Rose Bowl against the Top-20 ranked national team of Wales.This first-of-its kind tour celebration, titled “Rumbo a LA Victoria – presented by Allstate,” will be devoted to the fans, capturing the excitement of what will be Mexico’s last game in the States before this summer’s 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. For more information including how you can get tickets, click HERE or Ticketmaster.