Driver of Stumptown Coffee Truck in Custody After Running Across 14 Fwy Lanes at End of Pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man driving a Stumptown Coffee Roasters truck led authorities on a chase through the Santa Clarita area just after noon on Monday before the pursuit reached major freeways and he was later taken into custody.

As the pursuit reached its end, a man dressed in all black jumped out of the truck and ran across the road —through passing vehicles — before surrendering to law enforcement officials. Sky5 footage of the scene showed him being taken into custody at just about 12:37 p.m.

Authorities later said it was a possibly stolen vehicle and it appeared to be a truck for Stumptown Coffee Roasters as it had the company's logo printed on it.

A deputy told a reporter for the Santa Clarita Signal that the man behind the wheel would not pull over earlier when deputies tried doing a traffic stop after spotting the truck as a stolen vehicle. He led them on a "slow speed" chase with just "a few erratics moves" before the pursuit came to an end.

Initially, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were in pursuit before officials with California Highway Patrol took over the chase later as it reached the 5 Freeway and moved onto the 14 Freeway.

The truck could be seen fleeing from patrol vehicles in the furthest right lane later in the chase, as it began approaching Newhall Avenue.

It later moved into the furthest left lanes before slowing down as it drove along the 14 Freeway's center divider.

At that point, the truck crawled to a stop and a man could be seen getting out of the driver's side at just about 12:35 p.m. — jumping over the center divider and running across the other side of the road in an area just north of Placerita Canyon Road. Vehicles were still driving through the five lanes he ran cross, as he made his way to the side of the road. He could be seen running through some shrubbery along the roadway, falling as he slid down small grassy hillside there.

He got back up and kept running away from the road, crossing across a grassy area before he reached a fence blocking off another roadway. Then, he raised up his arms briefly when an officer apparently holding up a gun approached him from the behind the fence. He started to lie down on the ground as the officer walked over closer.

The man was soon surrounded by four responding officers who appeared to pull out their firearms, standing behind the fence and they faced him. He continued lying on the ground in surrender.

The officers then appeared to take the man into custody, as two began to handcuff him, as seen in Sky5 footage. Officials later told motorists to stay away from the area of Santa Clarita where the chase ended so law enforcement officials could investigate and clear the scene.

1 Suspect in Custody after @SCVSHERIFF station was in vehicle #pursuit Please Avoid area of 14 Freeway North, at Sierra Hwy North Placerita Canyon Rd. So that law enforcement can clear vehicle and conduct investigation. #TrafficAlert #Breaking #AV411 pic.twitter.com/F0IbzEok5L — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) April 2, 2018