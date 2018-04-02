Teen Driver Killed in Fiery Crash in Lake Elsinore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 19-year-old motorist was killed and a second person was injured when a car crashed into a power pole and burst into flames in Lake Elsinore on Easter, authorities said Monday.

The fiery single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Railroad Canyon Road and Church Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters and police officers responded to the scene and found the Honda sedan engulfed in flames, the Lake Elsinore Police Department said in a news release.

Video from the scene taken in the immediate aftermath of the crash showed multiple passersby rushing to the burning vehicle in an apparent attempt to help anyone trapped inside. Amid the daring rescue effort, at least three people -- each using a different object -- could be seen desperately trying to break into the car and get any occupants out.

Despite those attempts and the life-saving measure performed by paramedics and officers, the driver and sole occupant -- a 19-year-old Lake Elsinore man -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not yet been released pending notification of his next of kin.

Paramedics evaluated a second person who sustained a minor injury at the scene, but the individual refused additional medical treatment, according to the Fire Department.

The cause of the crash remains is not yet known, but police said they do not suspect alcohol played a role in it.

Railroad Canyon was initially shut down between Canyon Hills and Grape Street for approximately six hours amid the investigation. While the eastbound lanes have since been reopened, the westbound ones are expected to remain closed until Monday afternoon as the utility company repairs the damaged power lines, according to police.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash is urged to call Lake Elsinore police Officer Petersen at 951-245-3300.