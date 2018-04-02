Yorba Linda Man Charged With Felony After Attempting to Pay for Sex With 4-Year-Old: DA

A Yorba Linda man was charged with a felony on Monday after attempting to pay for sex with a minor, authorities announced.

Nicolas Castillo, 29, was charged with soliciting another to commit lewd acts upon a child, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. If convicted as charged, he could face a maximum sentence of four years in state prison.

Authorities arrested Castillo near his fiancé’s home in Anaheim on March 28, Santa Ana police said.

The agency said it received a tip about a man looking to have sex with any 4-year-old. That led to a months-long investigation during which an undercover officer communicated with Castillo and pretended to be a mother of a 4-year-old, according to the Police Department.

Castillo told the officer he was willing to pay $700 for “two sessions” or $500 if the child spent the night with him, investigators said.

The 29-year-old worked as a security guard in Dana Point, possibly near a school, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA.

Bertagna said authorities also conducted a search of Castillo’s parents’ Yorba Linda home, located across the street from Bryant Ranch Elementary School. There’s a daycare center next to Castillo’s fiancé’s residence, according to authorities.

A bail review hearing was scheduled for April 6.