2 Teens Arrested in Connection With Victorville Shootings That Left 2 Injured; 3 More People Remain at Large

Two teens have been arrested in connection with a separate Victorville shootings that left a 16-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man injured. Police said three other people believed to have been involved in both shootings remain at large.

The first shooting was reported about 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 16100 block of Tawney Ridge Lane, according to the Victorville Police Department.

Deputies discovered that a 16-year-old boy had been shot when he was walking with a friend nearby. The friends were approached by males in a white car who got out and started asking the victim where he was from, while the others held onto the friend.

The victim apparently tried to run away from the area when he was shot multiple times, officials said. The victim and the friend ran from the area and the victim collapsed along Tawney Ridge Lane. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

While deputies were investigating the shooting, police got a call about another gunshot victim along Mohave Drive.

A 30-year-old man was found shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and is also in stable condition. Deputies discovered that the same people were involved in both shootings, officials said.

A car matching the description of the one in the shootings was spotted about 5:30 a.m. near Mojave Drive and La Paz Drive and two teens inside were arrested after a traffic stop.

Detectives later confirmed the two teens were involved in the shooting and that three others remained at large.

The teens, who are believed to have local gang ties, were booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police believe the suspects are tied to other incidents in Victorville and possibly other areas in the High Desert.

Anyone with information about the shootings are the people who remain at large can call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 760-956-5001.