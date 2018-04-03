Bush, STP and The Cult Giveaway

Three of the 90’s biggest bands have joined forces for an unforgettable concert event. Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and The Cult are all heading to Los Angeles to start a music revolution and everyone’s invited. Watch the KTLA 5 News at 10p on Wednesday April 4th, or the KTLA 5 Morning News on Thursday, April 5th for your chance to win two tickets see Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and The Cult at Glen Helen Amphitheater on Saturday September 1st. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com. Come see three of rock music’s biggest acts on one special evening

