Counting Crows Giveaway

They’ve sold over 20 million albums worldwide over the last 25 years. Now 90’s superstars Counting Crows are back in Los Angeles and they’ve brought along hit-makers Live. Watch the KTLA 5 News at 10p on Thursday April 5th, or the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday, April 6th for your chance to win two tickets see Counting Crows along with special guests Live at FivePoint Amphitheater on Sunday July 8th. Tickets are on sale this Friday at livenation.com. From “Mr. Jones” to “I Alone”, don’t miss your chance to see two of the hottest bands of the 90’s on one amazing night.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

