Driver Dies After Being Shot, Crashing Through Security Gate in El Monte: LASD

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a driver who was found with a gunshot wound after a car crash in El Monte on Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

El Monte police were first called out to the 12300 block of Valley Boulevard to investigate a traffic collision just after 12:30 a.m., a sheriff’s news release stated.

When they arrived at the scene, officers were flagged down by someone who reported that a vehicle had crashed through a metal security gate at the business, investigators said.

Inside the car, the officers found a man who had been shot at least once in the chest, according to the release. He died at the scene and has not yet been identified.

The Sheriff’s Department was called in to help with the investigation.

More than 10 hours later, the California Highway Patrol was asked to block off the nearby 605 Freeway off-ramp at Valley Boulevard amid the ongoing police activity, according to Lt. Eric Stanley of the El Monte Police Department.

A suspect description was not immediately released; authorities have also yet to recover a weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or leave a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

