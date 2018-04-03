Ex-USC, Raiders Quarterback Todd Marinovich Arrested Again in Orange County

Former USC and Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich, who has waged a public battle with drug addiction after fading from the professional sports circuit, was arrested for probation violations on two separate occasions in Orange County last month, officials said.

Marinovich was taken into custody on March 19 and March 23 for probation violations, said Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. She could not say why the 48-year-old was detained, and referred further questions to the county probation department.

A probation department spokeswoman declined to comment.

Marinovich was arrested and released on bond after the March 19 arrest, according to online jail records. He is expected to remain in custody at the Central Men’s Jail in Santa Ana until May 3, records show. Read the full story on LATimes.com.