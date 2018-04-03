LAPD Responding to Report of Baby Inside Vehicle That Was Carjacked in Van Nuys

Police are searching for a vehicle after it was reported stolen with a baby inside out of Van Nuys late Tuesday morning, LAPD officials said.

Officers responded about 10:15 a.m. to a call regarding a carjacking in the 15400 block of Gault Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

An 11-month-old baby was in the vehicle when it was stolen, he said.

Madison described the car as a 2001 white Infiniti G20 sedan, with a spare tire in the back and a license plate no. of 4SDK433. An Amber Alert was not immediately issued.

Police did not have a description of the infant.

The suspect carjacker was described as a Hispanic female, LAPD Officer Garcia told KTLA.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.