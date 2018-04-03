Lynda Carter, TV’s Wonder Woman, Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Lynda Carter, best known as network television’s live-action Wonder Woman, was honored with the 2,632nd star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

The TV star struck poses calling back to her small-screen alter ego — planting her fists firmly on her hips and crossing her arms on her chest — and turned the ceremony into a celebration of her family, friends and fans of the comic-book hero.

“Wonder Woman gave birth to my career and now we have come full circle and we have millions of new fans,” said the statuesque actress, 66, noting the new fandom sparked by 2017’s blockbuster film starring Gal Gadot.

“It seems impossible, but I have been in the entertainment industry for more than 50 years — do the math — and I have loved it all,” the jubilant star said, receiving cheers from the boisterous crowd.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.