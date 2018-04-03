Man Sentenced to 85 Years to Life in Prison for 2014 South L.A. Murders, Attempted Murder

A man was sentenced Tuesday to 85 years to life in state prison for murdering two women and trying to kill a teenage girl in South Los Angeles in 2014, officials announced.

Robert Lawrence Ransom Jr., 34, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of second-degree robbery, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Ransom shot and killed 19-year-old Margarite Evans in March 2014, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Authorities found her near West 93rd Street and South Grand Avenue, and she later died, the Los Angeles Times reported. She had been bound and burned, authorities said.

Officials said three days later, firefighters discovered 28-year-old Gisella Yauli dead in a converted garage behind a residence in the 100 block of East 50th Street, where a fire had broken out. Yauli was tied up and had tape on her face. Authorities also reported finding her 1-year-old son, Dylan Reyes, who was taken to a hospital but later died. The two died of smoke inhalation, according to the L.A. Times.

Authorities said about two weeks later, Ransom forced a 16-year-old girl into a van at knifepoint near Gage Avenue and San Pedro Street. He poured gasoline on her, but she escaped before Ransom could set her on fire, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Los Angeles police connected that incident with the deaths of Evans, Yauli and Reyes. A week after that kidnapping, LAPD arrested Ransom—who had been convicted for robbery, assault and possession of a firearm as a felon—for parole violation, the L.A. Times reported.