Suspected Shooter Dead, at Least 4 Injured After Shooting at YouTube’s San Bruno Headquarters: Police

At least four people were wounded and the suspected shooter, a woman, was found dead on the campus of the YouTube headquarters, San Bruno, California, Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters Tuesday.

The chief said the dead woman had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital told CNN affiliate KGO the facility received three patients. One 36-year-old man was in critical condition, one 32-year-old woman was in serious condition and one 27-year-old woman was in fair condition.

The chief said he didn’t have an update on the patients’ conditions.

One YouTube employee said people were trying to get out of the building “as fast as they could.”

She said she was on a conference call and her boss, who heard shots, told her at least one person was shot on the patio where people eat.

“We were all suddenly aware of a lot of noises, of sounds, people running outside of the room where she was. And people screaming,” said the employee, who was in a building down the street.

” ‘I have to get out of here,’ ” the woman said her boss said.

A witness told CNN affiliate KRON he heard two or three shots and later about 10 shots. He was at a Carl’s Jr. fast-food restaurant across the street from an end of the YouTube building where there are tables with umbrellas on a patio.

A woman ran over to the Carl’s Jr. with a leg wound, he said. People at the fast-food restaurant tried to use napkins to stop the bleeding.

Overhead video from KGO showed a heavy police presence outside the YouTube building. A crowd of people gathered outside the building and, one by one, were frisked and patted down by officers. Several roadways near the building were closed to traffic.

YouTube, which was founded in February 2005, quickly became the most well-known of several online video sites. In 2006 Google said it was purchasing YouTube for $1.65 billion in stock.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI will help investigate the incident, according to the angencies’ San Francisco offices.

San Bruno is about 13 miles south of San Francisco.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

My stomach sinks with yet another active shooter alert. I’m praying for the safety of everyone at YouTube headquarters. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) April 3, 2018

Apparently two people have been shot so far at @Google @YouTube in San Bruno. Suspect allegedly a female. pic.twitter.com/tYmuuDtwgV — Will Hudson (@MrWillToLive) April 3, 2018

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Active shooter at @YouTube. Becky and I are safe — Dan Afergan (@danafergan) April 3, 2018

there's an active shooter at YouTube in San Bruno. from a whatsapp group I'm in. https://t.co/N2wh1fYWih—

Ethar El-Katatney (@etharkamal) April 03, 2018

