Rialto Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Female Client at His Unlicensed Massage Business

Authorities are searching for additional possible victims of a Rialto man accused of sexually assaulting a female client at his unlicensed massage business, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release Tuesday.

The victim told investigators she was sexually assaulted during a March 27 massage appointment with 65-year-old Jose S. Cuevas at his home the 6800 block of Park Avenue.

Authorities interviewed Cuevas the following day and arrested him at his home, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of sexual penetration with a foreign object.

During their investigation, authorities learned Cuevas had been operating an unlicensed massage business out of his home for about 6 years.

He saw mostly female clients and investigators believe there may be more possible victims.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Fontana Sheriff’s Department Station at 909-356-6727. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact authorities at the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).