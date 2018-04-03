Shooter Who Injured 3 at YouTube’s San Bruno Headquarters ID’d as SoCal Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The woman who shot three people at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno Tuesday has been identified as Nasim Aghdam, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

Aghdam, who took her own life after the shootings, was in her later 30s and believed to have known at least one of the victims, the sources said.

A source told the same name to a reporter for KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

She had addresses listed in Riverside and San Diego, according to Bay Area station KRON. The woman drove north from San Diego on Tuesday, KRON reported.

Facebook and YouTube accounts associated with the name were shut down Tuesday evening.

Dr. Andre Campbell said the three injured were all conscious and none had yet gone into surgery. When asked how the patients reacted, Campbell said: "Shocked, like we are every time these terrible things happen."

A fourth person was injured as people scrambled off the patio outside the cafe on campus.

Check back for updates on this developing story.