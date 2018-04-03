Universal Studios to Unveil ‘Stranger Things’-Themed Maze for Halloween Horror Nights

Are you ready for the Upside Down? Universal Studios Hollywood will unveil their “Stranger Things”-themed maze for Halloween Horror Nights in September, officials announced Tuesday.

The maze is inspired by the first season of the Netflix show, which takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana in the 1980s. Precocious junior high schoolers are terrorized by a parallel universe known as the Upside Down.

“Fans of the series will get the chance to brave the Upside Down and confront the supernatural,” park officials said in a news release.

The monster villain of the show, the Demogorgon, will follow guests through the maze “as they encounter iconic scenes, characters and environments from the mesmerizing series.”

Universal worked with Netflix and the creators of the critically-acclaimed series to bring the maze to the Hollywood, Orlando and Singapore.

“From the menacing Hawkins National Laboratory, under the U.S. Department of Energy, to the Byers home adorned with an erratic display of flashing Christmas lights and the eerie Upside Down woods oozing a shower of floating orb-like spores, the chilling new mazes will offer surprising twists and unexpected turns around every corner,” officials said.

Fans will be able to check out Hawkins and the Upside down starting on Sept. 14.

For more information about Halloween Horror Nights visit HalloweenHorrorNights.com.