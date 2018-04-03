Woman Sought in Fatal Shooting of Man in Lynwood Parking Lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for a woman they believe fatally shot a man in a Lynwood parking lot before getting into an SUV and driving away early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred next to a laundromat in the 11900 block of Long Beach Boulevard about 2:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Surveillance video discovered by investigators showed a woman parked next to the laundromat as a man walks into the driveway area, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Joe Mendoza said.

There appeared to be a brief conversation between the two when the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man, Mendoza said.

She then gets back into her vehicle, described only as a light-colored SUV, and drives away.

The victim, who has not been identified, was found unconscious in the driveway suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Mendoza said.

It was unclear if the man was there to use the laundromat or was just in the area.

Investigators are not aware of any relationship between the shooter and the victim.

Long Beach Boulevard between Virginia Avenue and Agnes Avenue was closed during the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477).