× 2 Races to Replace San Fernando Valley Assemblymen Accused of Sexual Misconduct Go to Runoff

Contests to replace two Democratic San Fernando Valley state assemblymen who resigned amid accusations of sexual misconduct are headed to a June primary with Democrats favored to keep both seats.

Democrats Luz Rivas and Jesse Gabriel each won the most votes in their respective races to fill the remaining terms of former Assemblymen Raul Bocanegra and Matt Dababneh in the heavily Democratic districts, according to initial but still unofficial results.

Rivas, a 44-year-old science educator and Los Angeles Public Works Commissioner, beat out four other Democrats on the ballot with 41% of the vote. She will face No. 2 finisher Republican plumbing and electrical contractor Ricardo Benitez, 60, who claimed 21% of the vote in the race to replace Bocanegra.

Rivas and Benitez are competing to represent the 39th Assembly District, which includes Sylmar, Sun Valley and North Hollywood. Just over 52% of voters in the district are registered Democrats; 14% are Republicans.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.