‘Atmospheric River’ Headed to Bay Area, May Bring Light Rain to SoCal by Weekend

More rain is on its way to California this week, continuing the state’s late-season run of storms, the National Weather Service said.

Starting Thursday, forecasters said, an atmospheric river swollen with subtropical moisture will arrive in the Bay Area, where it could dump up to 6 inches of rain in the coastal mountains before it flows south toward Los Angeles.

It’s due to arrive in Southern California by Friday night and could produce up to a third of an inch of rain through Saturday in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, said meteorologist Tom Fisher.

“None of it will be showery or heavy,” Fisher said.

