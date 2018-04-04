Deputy Shoots Man With Knife in East L.A.: Sheriff’s Officials

Officials are investigating after an armed man was wounded in an encounter with an L.A. County sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday.

Authorities received a 911 call regarding a person who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol waving a knife around in the 1000 block of South Leonard Avenue around 8:20 p.m., according to Sheriff’s Lt. Joe Mendoza.

A deputy happened to be driving down the 1000 block around the same time and was flagged down by the person who called 911. The informant pointed out the suspect, who was standing in a driveway, Mendoza said.

The armed man allegedly approached the deputy, holding his knife. The deputy then fired his weapons as he was getting out of his patrol vehicle, Mendoza said.

The suspect was struck once in his torso and taken to the hospital in unknown condition. He was receiving treatment late Wednesday night, Mendoza said.

Bystanders told sheriff’s officials that the man had been told to drop his weapon before he was shot.

Jerry Guerra, who lives in the area, told KTLA there were children outside as the man was brandishing the knife in the street.

“He was waving the knife and the cop let him have it twice,” Guerra said, adding that he was down the street at the time but heard two gunshots.

A second neighborhood resident, Luis Mendoza, also reported hearing two shots.

Sheriff’s detectives are now working to interview witnesses and the deputy involved, and to obtain possible surveillance video of the scene.

A 12-inch kitchen knife that belonged to the suspect has been recovered, according to Mendoza.

The suspect has not been identified, but Mendoza said he appeared to be a Latino man in his late 30s.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact L.A. County sheriff’s investigators at 323-890-5500.