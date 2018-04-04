Frank Buckley Interviews: Brad Meltzer, Author “The Escape Artist”

Brad Meltzer is an author who has written 12 thrillers–all of them best sellers on the New York Times Best Seller list including his new book “The Escape Artist.” Brad also writes non-fiction and children’s books and he has the rare distinction of having had his books on the best seller lists for the multiple categories of fiction, non-fiction, advice, children’s books and comic books. Brad is also a TV host who hosts the History Channel TV shows “Decoded” and “Lost History.”

During this podcast, Brad discusses his career and writing routine, “The Escape Artist” (a thriller set at Dover AFB), and he reveals a secret about an incident early in his career that drives him as he writes each novel.

